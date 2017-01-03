Prison time in car chase

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to a minimum of a year and a half in state prison after he was involved in a September police chase from Milford to Jaffrey. Timothy Dobias, 29, whose last known address was Keene, was sentenced last week by the Cheshire Superior Court to one and a half to three years in prison and a $434 fine, with the entirety of the fine being suspended for two years, after reaching a plea agreement on a charge of possession of heroin.

