Prison time in car chase
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to a minimum of a year and a half in state prison after he was involved in a September police chase from Milford to Jaffrey. Timothy Dobias, 29, whose last known address was Keene, was sentenced last week by the Cheshire Superior Court to one and a half to three years in prison and a $434 fine, with the entirety of the fine being suspended for two years, after reaching a plea agreement on a charge of possession of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan 1
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic...
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|22
|my script needs help!! (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|JoshTheScriptWriter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC