Performance installation coming soon

Wednesday Jan 18

The Redfern Arts Center presents 2125 Stanley Street, a performance installation exploring notions of home on Thursday and Friday, February 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. at the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery at Keene State College. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens and youths, and $5 for KSC students.

