Nation's Largest Alliance of Independent Agencies Grows Membership Again in 2016

The largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the United States, SIAA, or the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance, added 441 new independent agencies to its membership roster in 2016, bringing the total number of members to more than 6,100 agencies. "This is the eighth consecutive year the alliance has signed over 400 members, and the second highest number of members ever added in one year," said Jim Masiello, chief executive officer of SIAA, based in Hampton, N.H. The SIAA is a national alliance of independent insurance agency members generating hundreds of millions in new premium business annually.

