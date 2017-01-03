Letter: Calling it quits

Editor of the Reformer: For seven years the Chesterfield Arch Bridge Society labored to care for the Justice Harlan Fiske Stone Pedestrian Bridge, gateway to New Hampshire in West Chesterfield on Route 9. The group held a dedication ceremony in 2009 and invited the family of Justice Stone, a Chesterfield native. The non-profit group was granted an Encroachment Agreement from the state of New Hampshire, and placed granite benches and planters on the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.