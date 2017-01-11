John F. Rougeau
John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. He was born in Keene, NH on April 18, 1957, a son of M. Frances Rougeau of Mont Vernon, NH and the late Louis G. Rougeau.
