First Day Fun; families turn out for ...

First Day Fun; families turn out for Hollis park's annual hike

Monday Jan 2

After driving from Keene to Nashua to visit friends on Sunday, Luchie Marquette found the perfect way to prolong a fun New Years Day with her toddlers: Take a hike in neighboring Hollis. As luck would have it, Hollis's Silver Lake State Park was hosting its second First Day Hike on Sunday, a fun-for-all-ages event that is fast becoming a New Years Day tradition for individuals and families alike since its New Hampshire debut six years ago.

Keene, NH

