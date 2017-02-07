Court date set in art suit

A pretrial court date has been set in a lawsuit against a former Franklin Pierce University professor and her son who allegedly sold nearly $700,000 in counterfeit paintings to a well-known art collector, according to court records. A pretrial conference for the case against Lorettann and Nikolas Gascard has been set for Feb. 27 in front of Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.