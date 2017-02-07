Court date set in art suit

Court date set in art suit

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

A pretrial court date has been set in a lawsuit against a former Franklin Pierce University professor and her son who allegedly sold nearly $700,000 in counterfeit paintings to a well-known art collector, according to court records. A pretrial conference for the case against Lorettann and Nikolas Gascard has been set for Feb. 27 in front of Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone.

