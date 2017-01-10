College News
Keene State College of Keene, N.H., announces that 1,400 students have been named to the fall 2016 Dean's List, including: Lehigh University of Bethlehem, Penn., has announced its Dean's List for the fall semester of 2016. Dean's List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan 1
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic...
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|22
|my script needs help!! (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|JoshTheScriptWriter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC