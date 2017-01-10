College News

Keene State College of Keene, N.H., announces that 1,400 students have been named to the fall 2016 Dean's List, including: Lehigh University of Bethlehem, Penn., has announced its Dean's List for the fall semester of 2016. Dean's List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.