Coffee shop volunteers help with anti...

Coffee shop volunteers help with anti-sex-trafficking efforts

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

As young and naive as she was, Lauren Lisembee knew there was something fishy going on when she and a friend responded many years ago to a Craigslist ad for modeling jobs. The office had one laptop computer and one camera, and only two people: a man in his 60s and a young woman with a Russian accent who seemed frightened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan 1 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan 1 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... Jul '16 Grapes 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun '16 Musikologist 22
my script needs help!! (Mar '16) Mar '16 JoshTheScriptWriter 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC