ALS: An inescapable trap of a disease

Dr. Elijah Stommel, a neurologist at Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., ran the testing on Andy Leclaire that came back with the positive ALS result. Dr. Elijah Stommel, a neurologist at Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., says he sees roughly two new ALS patients a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.