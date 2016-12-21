Rochester Police Log

Rochester Police Log

Tuesday Dec 27

ROCHESTER – The following items are based on 1,005 entries on the Rochester Police Log from Dec. 12-18: 2:54 a.m. – At the Highland Street Cumby's, a man in red pajama pants and a red shirt has just stolen ice cream. 9:31 a.m. – A Pearl Street resident says her deck lights were dismantled overnight, possibly as an act of retaliation.

Keene, NH

