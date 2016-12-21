MoCo presents - Little Red Hen'

Come in from the cold and warm up watching MoCo Arts' Storytime Theatre perform The Little Red Hen on Sunday, January 8 at 2:00pm at the MoCo Arts Black Box Theatre in Keene. This 45 minute musical is a great opportunity for young children to see live theatre in a comfortable setting, bring the whole family! The Little Red Hen is a barnyard tale featuring a hard-working and determined chicken who needs help making bread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.