Kindopp places 9th in XC Nationals
Torin Kindopp, a seventh grader at the Chesterfield School in New Hampshire, competed at his first USATF National Championships for cross country and placed ninth in the nation out of 401 runners in Hoover, Ala. on Dec. 10. He has been coached by Hinsdale's Greg Hammett and has been racing since he was in the fifth grade.
