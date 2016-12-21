Gas leak located, fixed in Keene, homes not affected
Authorities say a gas leak in Keene has been fixed, and that neither homes nor a nearby school were affected. Liberty Utilities reported gas readings Friday morning on Russell Street both in the street and the storm drain system.
