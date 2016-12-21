75 years after Pearl Harbor, some of the dead are being identified and reburied
Pallbearers removed the flag from the casket holding the remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Edwin Hopkins in Keene, N.H. - Edwin Chester Hopkins' casket was draped with an American flag that had hung above the State Capitol. Boy Scouts saluted as the motorcade wove around the colonial town square to the cemetery, where a military bugler readied to play taps in the dappled sunlight of a cool autumn day.
