Suez deal questions; Oval vote put off
A year after Kearny signed up Suez to take over the town's water utility, town officials think they may be leaking money from the deal. project manager Steven Houst on various aspects of the company's service contract for which Kearny is paying about $1.8 million annually From its annual service fee, Suez is obliged to set aside an "annual maintenance cap" of at least $550,000 Asked to elaborate on the nature of the town's fiscal concerns, Mayor Alberto Santos emailed The Observer a response saying, "It's a calculation issue on how repair costs are allocated."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Jul 2
|Redneck
|13
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC