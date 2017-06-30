Suez deal questions; Oval vote put off

A year after Kearny signed up Suez to take over the town's water utility, town officials think they may be leaking money from the deal. project manager Steven Houst on various aspects of the company's service contract for which Kearny is paying about $1.8 million annually From its annual service fee, Suez is obliged to set aside an "annual maintenance cap" of at least $550,000 Asked to elaborate on the nature of the town's fiscal concerns, Mayor Alberto Santos emailed The Observer a response saying, "It's a calculation issue on how repair costs are allocated."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.