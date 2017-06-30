Guilty plea for man charged in 2-county burglary spree

FLEMINGTON - A Mercer County man has plead guilty in connection with a two-county burglary spree, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said. Cuthbert A. Andersen, Jr., 22, of Lawrence, plead guilty to multiple counts of burglary and theft that took place in Hunterdon and Burlington counties, and an eluding charge in Mercer County.

