Fifth graders visit grocery store, Cory women recognized | Business Notes
Fifth grade students at schools throughout Jersey City were involved in the "Future Shoppers" program through the Shoprite of Jersey City. The in-store dietitian, Lynette, visited the schools and talked with the students about how to read labels and find nutritious foods at the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson attorney files ethics complaint against ...
|22 hr
|MIKE
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Jul 2
|Redneck
|13
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC