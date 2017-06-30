This week, we have the privilege of recounting what has to be one of the more bizarre shoplifting reports in recent KPD records: At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, Officer Mina Ekladious observed, and With Officer Chris Manolis as back-up, police said Ekladious conducted a pat-down and found the bulge to be a package of four frozen lobster tails. Two more lobster-tail packages reportedly were found tucke Police said Speight struggled to avoid being cuffed, but was finally taken into custody and to headquarters, where he was booked for shoplifting and resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Jul 2
|Redneck
|13
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC