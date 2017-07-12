A year later, Davis Ave. firehouse re...

A year later, Davis Ave. firehouse reopens

Wednesday Jul 5

A little more than a year after it was shuttered for emergency repairs, Kearny's oldest firehouse is back in business. s known in KFD parlance, reopened June 14 and the town conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 27 at the facility, at 47 Davis Ave., in the Second Ward.

