A year later, Davis Ave. firehouse reopens
A little more than a year after it was shuttered for emergency repairs, Kearny's oldest firehouse is back in business. s known in KFD parlance, reopened June 14 and the town conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 27 at the facility, at 47 Davis Ave., in the Second Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson attorney files ethics complaint against ...
|22 hr
|MIKE
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Jul 2
|Redneck
|13
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC