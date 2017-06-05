Zitt takes first step toward becoming...

Zitt takes first step toward becoming next Guttenberg mayor

Wayne Zitt took another step in his clear path to becoming the next mayor of Guttenberg tonight when he won the uncontested Democratic primary. Zitt, 40, will replace Gerald Drasheff, 73, who has been mayor since 2010 .

