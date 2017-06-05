Zitt takes first step toward becoming next Guttenberg mayor
Wayne Zitt took another step in his clear path to becoming the next mayor of Guttenberg tonight when he won the uncontested Democratic primary. Zitt, 40, will replace Gerald Drasheff, 73, who has been mayor since 2010 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Wed
|Red Crosse
|32
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC