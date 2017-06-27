Yankees GM Brian Cashman's British blackmailer owes P.I. $6G

Louise Meanwell, 41, who claimed to be Cashman's mistress, is biding time at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, N.J., after immigration officials nabbed her to face a possible exile from the country. The British-born woman who admitted to blackmailing Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and is now in federal custody facing possible deportation has another pending problem - she owes her private sleuth about $6,000.

