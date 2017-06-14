Vertical Farming Gets Real: Bowery Raises $20M for Its 'Post-Organic' Warehouse Farm
As indoor farming goes from fantasy to reality, Bowery Farming raised $20m for its "post-organic" vertical farm from a group of investors, including General Catalyst, GGV Capital and GV , better known for betting on technology than on agriculture. The new financing, announced this morning, brings Bowery's total take to $27.5m.
