Track progress of Wittpenn Bridge deck on its way to N.J.
If you've been dying to follow the progress of the new Wittpenn Bridge deck as it makes its way via barge to Kearny from Washington state, you're in luck. State officials have unveiled a new tracking tool that will tell you how close the deck for the $480 million bridge is to its future home over the Hackensack River, straddling the Kearny/Jersey City border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|1 hr
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC