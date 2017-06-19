Numerous locals graduate from the Prep

The graduation was the final one for Carl DeLorenzo, Class of 1967, and formerly of Kearny, who retired after 45 years of teaching history at the school. : Michael DeSousa , Thomas Girgis , Ryan Gonzalez , Seamus Kane , Joseph Millroy , Ryan Ribeiro , Luke Bukowiec , Alexander De Martino , Francis Geltrude , Declan Intindola , and Paul Zirpoli .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.