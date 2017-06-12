NJ to prevent landfill from polluting...

NJ to prevent landfill from polluting Passaic River

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Montclair Times

The 1D landfill in Kearny is home to 1.5 million gallons of waste oil, pharmaceuticals, sewage sludge, asphalt sludge and insecticides. NJ to stop notorious Meadowlands landfill from polluting Passaic River after years of delay The 1D landfill in Kearny is home to 1.5 million gallons of waste oil, pharmaceuticals, sewage sludge, asphalt sludge and insecticides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 11 hr Red Crosse 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr '17 Tia19 13
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at June 18 at 3:59PM EDT

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC