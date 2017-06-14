NJ launches largest landfill remediation project ever in Kearny
The Department of Environmental Protection is launching a nearly $40 million project to cap and contain pollution from a 94-acre landfill in Kearny that dates back to the 1970s. Ed Putnam, assistant director for the publicly funded site remediation project, says this is one of the largest landfill projects the state DEP has ever done.
