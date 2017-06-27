New industrial site will be the 'futu...

New industrial site will be the 'future of New Jersey'

KEARNY - Developers broke ground at a new industrial site Tuesday morning they say is part of a larger project to create thousands of new jobs over the next decade in the West Hudson town. Michael Meyer, director of development for Hugo Neu - which owns the property - said Building 197 is the first new construction at Kearny Point.

