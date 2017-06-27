New industrial site will be the 'future of New Jersey'
KEARNY - Developers broke ground at a new industrial site Tuesday morning they say is part of a larger project to create thousands of new jobs over the next decade in the West Hudson town. Michael Meyer, director of development for Hugo Neu - which owns the property - said Building 197 is the first new construction at Kearny Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|1 hr
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC