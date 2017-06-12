Mother charged with kidnapping daughter

Mother charged with kidnapping daughter

A Florida woman has been charged with kidnapping her daughter and threatening to flee the country with the girl in violation of a court order. The 29-year-old mother appeared in court Monday in Jersey City on the charges of interfering with the child's custody, violating a court order and kidnapping, in connection to a March 23 incident in Jersey City, the criminal complaint says.

