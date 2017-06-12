Mother charged with kidnapping daughter
A Florida woman has been charged with kidnapping her daughter and threatening to flee the country with the girl in violation of a court order. The 29-year-old mother appeared in court Monday in Jersey City on the charges of interfering with the child's custody, violating a court order and kidnapping, in connection to a March 23 incident in Jersey City, the criminal complaint says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC