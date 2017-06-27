Longtime city educator to lead Hackensack schools
Rosemary Marks has been an assistant superintendent for nearly six years. She will take over as city schools chief effective July 1. Educator with 23 years in Hackensack schools will lead district Rosemary Marks has been an assistant superintendent for nearly six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|1 hr
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC