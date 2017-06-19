KPD: Son of a ditch

KPD: Son of a ditch

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Observer

A Newark man was arrested last week after he managed to navigate his car into a ditch in South Kearny, but according to police, lousy driving was not his only offense. At 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, Officers Alan Stickno and Kyle Plaugic responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in a parking lot off Hackensack Ave. and there discovered, stuck in the ditch, a 2014 Honda operated by 50-year-old Nicholas D'Andrea, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Tue BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Tue Daisy 62
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC