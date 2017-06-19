KPD: Son of a ditch

A Newark man was arrested last week after he managed to navigate his car into a ditch in South Kearny, but according to police, lousy driving was not his only offense. At 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, Officers Alan Stickno and Kyle Plaugic responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in a parking lot off Hackensack Ave. and there discovered, stuck in the ditch, a 2014 Honda operated by 50-year-old Nicholas D'Andrea, police said.

