Kearny man released after phoning threats from jail, cops say
A 25-year-old Kearny man has been charged with throwing a chair at his sister and then threatening his mother during a phone call he placed while at the police station. Kevin Padilla is charged with simple assault and making terroristic threats in connection to the incident on June 19 in Kearny, the criminal complaint says.
