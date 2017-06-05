Jersey City man gets 24 years for 201...

Jersey City man gets 24 years for 2014 killing of 28-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A 23-year-old Jersey City man with arrests back to the age of 13 was sentenced to 24 years in prison yesterday for the 2014 killing of a 28-year-old who was shot five times. "It's the only way the violence is going to stop, to remove you from society and send the message that to the public that we can't go out and shoot down innocent people for no reason," Hudson County Superior Court John Young told Verlance Buddington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 1 hr CodeTalker 4
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Sun Wildchild 30
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC