Jersey City father charged with molesting 15-year-old daughter
A 42-year-old Jersey City man has been charged with molesting his 15-year-old daughter in her room on May 28. On Tuesday, the girl told West District police and an investigator from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that her father got into her bed beside her, rubbed his body against her and "he continued by touching her..." the complaint says. The father made his first appearance on the charges in Criminal Justice Reform Court in Jersey City on Wednesday via video ink from Hudson County jail in Kearny.
