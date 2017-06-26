Jail inmate busted with 'Lebron James' cocaine in his shoe: authorities
JERSEY CITY -- A 50-year-old Jersey City was rearrested after authorities found cocaine with a "Lebron James" logo on him during a search at the Hudson County jail in Kearny. Warren Braxton, of the 100 block of Claremont Avenue, was charged with possession of cocaine within 1,000 of an educational facility located at the jail on Hackensack Avenue, according to a criminal complaint made available today.
