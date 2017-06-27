Immigrant detainee's death prompts pr...

Immigrant detainee's death prompts protest outside N.J. jail

Read more: NJ.com

KEARNY -- Immigrant and civil rights advocates joined faith groups outside Hudson County's jail tonight to demand answers in the case of a 35-year-old Honduran immigrant who died in Jersey City two weeks ago after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents. The group of about 50 protesters, chanting "the people, united, will never be divided" and holding signs reading "America's got room, immigrants welcome," slammed county officials for their operation of the jail and for their controversial agreement with ICE that allows jail officers to act as immigration agents.

