Ground Zero recovery worker held by ICE for deportation
Republican congressman who survived baseball shooting hails Sunday as the 'best Father's Day' of his life and renews a call for politicians to stop political vitriol and 'come together' A man who worked on 9/11 recovery efforts and suffers respiratory issues from Ground Zero has been held for deportation to his native Colombia over a drug sales conviction 27 years ago. Carlos Humberto Cardona, 48, was taken into custody in February and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, New Jersey, his family told the New York Daily News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|32 min
|Red Crosse
|21
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC