Ground Zero recovery worker held by I...

Ground Zero recovery worker held by ICE for deportation

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Republican congressman who survived baseball shooting hails Sunday as the 'best Father's Day' of his life and renews a call for politicians to stop political vitriol and 'come together' A man who worked on 9/11 recovery efforts and suffers respiratory issues from Ground Zero has been held for deportation to his native Colombia over a drug sales conviction 27 years ago. Carlos Humberto Cardona, 48, was taken into custody in February and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, New Jersey, his family told the New York Daily News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 32 min Red Crosse 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at June 18 at 3:48AM EDT

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC