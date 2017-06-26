Freeholders to county jail inmates: no smart TVs for you
The county freeholders recently rejected a $51,000 contract to a Texas-based company to purchase 80 new LG smart TVs for inmates at the jail in Kearny. The facility housed about 1,167 inmates as of April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC