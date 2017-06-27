Freeholder Anthony Romano announces H...

Freeholder Anthony Romano announces Hoboken mayoral run

48 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Romano, a former Hoboken police officer, a third generation Hobokenite and current Hudson County freeholder, said, "I am deeply committed to Hoboken... I believe the mayor should be a link between the city and the people...The mayor should be the one with the skills to bring everyone together... This isn't about me. It is about all of you."

