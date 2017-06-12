Four Jersey City cops suspended, two deputy chiefs reassigned over crash conduct
JERSEY CITY - Four Jersey City police officers were suspended without pay and two deputy chiefs reassigned following the high-speed pursuit on June 4 that ended in a fiery crash, critically injuring a bystander. Mayor Steve Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said during a City Hall press conference today that the suspensions are related to violations of policies on police pursuits and not to the actions seen in a video of the aftermath of the crash, which show officers kicking the bystander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC