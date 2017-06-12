Four Jersey City cops suspended, two deputy chiefs reassigned over crash conduct

JERSEY CITY - Four Jersey City police officers were suspended without pay and two deputy chiefs reassigned following the high-speed pursuit on June 4 that ended in a fiery crash, critically injuring a bystander. Mayor Steve Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said during a City Hall press conference today that the suspensions are related to violations of policies on police pursuits and not to the actions seen in a video of the aftermath of the crash, which show officers kicking the bystander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.