Kearny Volleyball Camp runs Tuesday, June 27, through Thursday, June 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, at Kearny High School gym for boys and girls, ages 10 to 18. The KHS gym is also hosting Kearny Girls' Basketball Camp, July 10 to 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Designed for ages 7 to 17, the camp - directed by KHS girls' varsity basketball coach Jody Hill - features instruction in offensive and defensive stations, ball handling drills, foul shooting instruction, 5-on-5 full-court games, 3-on-3 competition with instruction, 1-on-1 competition with instruction, individual workouts, hot-shot contests and teaching how to attack a fast break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Wed
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC