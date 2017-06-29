Kearny Volleyball Camp runs Tuesday, June 27, through Thursday, June 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, at Kearny High School gym for boys and girls, ages 10 to 18. The KHS gym is also hosting Kearny Girls' Basketball Camp, July 10 to 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Designed for ages 7 to 17, the camp - directed by KHS girls' varsity basketball coach Jody Hill - features instruction in offensive and defensive stations, ball handling drills, foul shooting instruction, 5-on-5 full-court games, 3-on-3 competition with instruction, 1-on-1 competition with instruction, individual workouts, hot-shot contests and teaching how to attack a fast break.

