Charged with DWI in Davis Ave. hit-run

17 min ago Read more: Observer

A 43-year-old town man is facing numerous charges - including DWI, assault by auto and theft of a motor vehicle - after he allegedly ran down a pedestrian and left her lying in the middle of Davis Ave. The accident report came into the KPD at 1:20 a.m., May 29. Officers Chris Manolis, David Bush and Jonathan Dowie responded to the 100 block of Davis, where they found a 53-year-old Kearny woman in the street, bleeding heavily from a gash in her forehead, police said. Kearny EMS and MONOC ALS were both called to the scene, and the victim was transported to University Medical Center, Newark.

