Business Notes

Group cited for restoration of hall The Ben LoPiccolo Development Group received the 2017 Excellence in Preservation Award from the Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy for its restoration of White Eagle Hall, the long-shuttered performance venue on Newark Avenue in Jersey City. It is the first time this award was given for the restoration of a theater.
