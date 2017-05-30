Business Notes

Business Notes

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Group cited for restoration of hall The Ben LoPiccolo Development Group received the 2017 Excellence in Preservation Award from the Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy for its restoration of White Eagle Hall, the long-shuttered performance venue on Newark Avenue in Jersey City. It is the first time this award was given for the restoration of a theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 14 hr spud 22
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,741 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC