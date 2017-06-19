Bail reform: Get the point?

Kearny police reported the arrest last week of a burglary suspect, whom they tracked to and apprehended in Belleville shortly after the crime - and who later walked out of KPD headquarters, free to roam, with just a summons in his pocket. Last Thursday, June 15, at 6:45 p.m., police said, HQ received two calls - one from the victim, one from an observant neighbor - about an intruder at a home near Madison Ave. and the Belleville Pike.

