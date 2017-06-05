Annual Kearny senior citizensa picnic...

Annual Kearny senior citizensa picnic is June 14

All Kearny senior citizens are invited to attend the annual Senior Picnic, sponsored by the Mayor, Town Council and the Municipal Alliance, Wednesday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Doyle Pavilion, Passaic Ave., Riverbank Park. Tickets are available at the following locations: Main Library, 318 Kearny Ave.; the Board of Health, 645 Kearny Ave.; Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.; and at senior meetings.

