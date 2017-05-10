West Hudson Park field slated or make...

West Hudson Park field slated or makeover

6 hrs ago Read more: Observer

In another infrastructure-related issue, the county will be taking a hard look at a traffic flow problem on Kearny's east side. First, at the urging of Harrison officials, the county is actively pursuing the possibility of installing an artificial playing surface on the largest expanse of currently natural grass field in West Hudson Park.

