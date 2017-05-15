This 110-year-old bottleneck keeps ruining your commute
An Amtrak train slows to cross the 110-year old Portal bridge over the Hackensack River in Kearny. A Congressman who toured the bridge Monday said the U.S. Transportation Secretary has agree to tour the Northeast Corridor line to see tis aging infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC