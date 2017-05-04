Stolen Ronald McDonald statue returned to NJ restaurant
A 250-pound fiberglass statue of Ronald McDonald has been returned to the Center Street McDonald's from where it was swiped last week. Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III on Friday announced the return days after the county's Crimestoppers offered a $500 reward, which the franchise's owners supersized with matching funds.
