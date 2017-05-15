School tax increase, teacher layoffs expected in Kearny

KEARNY - Faced with a $2.5 million deficit, the school board has approved raising school taxes by 2 percent and layoffs are expected for in the nearly 6,000-student district. The school board approved the tax hike to fill the roughly $90 million budget during its meeting last month, but all 82 non-tenured staff members, many of those teachers, have not yet received a contract for the next school year, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.