School tax increase, teacher layoffs ...

School tax increase, teacher layoffs expected in Kearny

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

KEARNY - Faced with a $2.5 million deficit, the school board has approved raising school taxes by 2 percent and layoffs are expected for in the nearly 6,000-student district. The school board approved the tax hike to fill the roughly $90 million budget during its meeting last month, but all 82 non-tenured staff members, many of those teachers, have not yet received a contract for the next school year, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr LibHater 21,030
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) Mon Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Mon Typicalguy71 11
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... May 14 South Knox Hombre 3
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hudson County was issued at May 16 at 5:32PM EDT

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC