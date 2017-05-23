Robble robble: Alleged Ronald McDonald statue thief caught
This life-size Ronald McDonald statue was stolen from a Hunterdon County McDonald's, but was found and returned. Thomas Roman, 56, of Point Pleasant, is charged with receiving stolen property.
